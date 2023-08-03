Mrs. Dorothy Sumerall

Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Sumrall will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Greater Outreach MBC with Rev. Adrian Clemons officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Sumrall, 59, of Saucier, who died Friday, July 28th at Ochsner Singing River Hospital, Gulfport. A visitation will be held Friday, August 4, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

