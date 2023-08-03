Press conference reveals new details into the torture of two Black men by Rankin Co. officers

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, center, speaks to reporters after six white former law...
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, center, speaks to reporters after six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi pleaded guilty to federal civil rights offenses in federal court in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Justice Department held a press conference in Jackson, Mississippi, on Thursday after six former police officers pleaded guilty to the abuse of two Black men in Rankin County.

The investigation took six months, the Justice Department said, and was conducted by multiple agencies.

Brett McAlpin, 52, Jeffrey Middleton, 45, Christian Dedmon, 28, Hunter Elward, 31, Daniel Opdyke, 27, and Joshua Hartfield, 31, all entered guilty pleas in charges related to the abuse of Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker, both of whom are African American.

According to the Justice Department, Dedmon, Opdyke and Elward, also committed “heinous acts” against handcuffed suspects in December of 2022.

In regard to the January incident in Rankin County, the Justice Department says the six officers sexually abused Jenkins and Parker. The two men were also tortured by taser, “all under the authority of the badge, which [the officers] disgraced.”

“They became the criminals they swore to protect us from,” said U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca.

After committing the acts, which included shooting Jenkins in the mouth, LaMarca said officers gathered on the porch of the home where the crimes were committed to discuss how they would cover it up.

A hard drive was removed from the home, and clothes worn by Jenkins and Parker during their torture were discarded.

They then discussing planting a “drop gun” on their victims. After deciding against this, they took a BB pistol, which was used in the sexual assault of the two men, and planted it by Jenkins, who was lying on the ground and bleeding from being shot in the mouth.

Meth seized from a previous case was then attributed to this case as cause for justification for their deeds.

The sentencing dates for the six officers has tentatively been set for November 14, 15, and 16.

