Silver Alert issued for Newton County man

Harlon Jones was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Valero in Decatur, Miss.
Harlon Jones was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Valero in Decatur, Miss.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Harlon Hoyt Jones, 84, of Decatur, Miss.

He is a White male, 5′ 9″, 185 pounds, with blonde hair and gray eyes.

MBI said Jones was last seen Thursday, Aug. 3, at about 8:30 a.m. at the Valero in Decatur. At the time he was wearing a blue button-up shirt and dark blue or black pants and driving a 2011 white Ford bearing MS Tag NU11203.

Family members said Jones has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If you have information, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4010.

