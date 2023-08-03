Suspect indicted in 2022 armed robberies in Meridian, other cities

Mathew J. Byrd is charged with armed robberies of the Hwy. 11 Shell and Tobacco Haven in...
Mathew J. Byrd is charged with armed robberies of the Hwy. 11 Shell and Tobacco Haven in Meridian.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect has been charged and indicted for armed robberies in Meridian and other parts of the state.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said a 13-count indictment against Mathew Jarrett Byrd was unsealed July 24 in federal court. It charges Byrd with multiple armed robberies in April and May of 2022.

Byrd is charged with armed robberies of the Hwy. 11 Shell and Tobacco Haven in Meridian, as well as holdups at the Hwy. 35 Shell in Forest, Miss., and Sprint Mart in Clinton, Miss.

The Sheriff’s Department said Byrd also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violating the Hobbs Act, a federal law that prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree.”

The case against Byrd was investigated by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department ATF Task Force officer assigned to the Meridian Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, said a news release from the LCSD. The Sheriff’s Department also credited assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATF, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Newton/Scott SWAT team, Meridian Police Department, Forest Police Department and Clinton Police Department.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...

2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press and JULIE WATSON and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.

News

Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren and Joseph Doehring
Six former Rankin County law enforcement officers have entered guilty pleas in charges related to the abuse of two Black men.

National

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...

Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and also are telling owners to park them away from structures until repairs are made.

Alert Bar

Multiple heat alerts in effect through Fri.

FIRST ALERT: WEATHER ALERT DAY!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Avaionia Smith
Stay hydrated

Latest News

News

Football Preview: Neshoba Central Rockets

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Heat indices 110 degrees or hotter are expected

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat for Thursday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Deitra McKenzie
Parts of the area could have heat indices over 110 degrees

News

Philadelphia Police Department moving to new headquaters

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

The police department is currently located in a 1936 building that was once home to a post...

Philadelphia Police Department moving to new headquarters

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tynisha Jackson
The police department is currently located in a 1936 building that was once home to a post office on Main Street.

News

Enterprise School District returns to the classroom for 2023 school year.

Enterprise School District returns to the classroom for 2023 school year

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
On Wednesday, classes were back in session at Enterprise School District.

News

Enterprise School District returns to the classroom for 2023 school year

Updated: 21 hours ago