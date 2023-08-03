Suspect indicted in 2022 armed robberies in Meridian, other cities

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect has been charged and indicted for armed robberies in Meridian and other parts of the state.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said a 13-count indictment against Mathew Jarrett Byrd was unsealed July 24 in federal court. It charges Byrd with multiple armed robberies in April and May of 2022.

Byrd is charged with armed robberies of the Hwy. 11 Shell and Tobacco Haven in Meridian, as well as holdups at the Hwy. 35 Shell in Forest, Miss., and Sprint Mart in Clinton, Miss.

The Sheriff’s Department said Byrd also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violating the Hobbs Act, a federal law that prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree.”

The case against Byrd was investigated by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department ATF Task Force officer assigned to the Meridian Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, said a news release from the LCSD. The Sheriff’s Department also credited assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATF, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Newton/Scott SWAT team, Meridian Police Department, Forest Police Department and Clinton Police Department.

