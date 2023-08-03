Virginia Gail Wright Case

Virginia Gail Wright Case
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Virginia Gail Wright Case, age 61, died June 30th, 2023, at Asbury Hospice House, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was born November 7th, 1961, in Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Wright.

Virginia went to West Lauderdale High School, class of 1979. She also attended Mississippi State University, majoring in psychology. After college she worked at Bridal Formal in Houston, Texas, then at Q101, Meridian, Ms., as a radio disc jockey on the morning and night drives. During that time, she received an award for one of the most recognizable radio voices in the state of Mississippi.  She married Dan Case in 1986. They celebrated 27 years of marriage together.  Ten of those were on the road accompanying Dan as he drove a semi-truck.

She went on to work with children and adolescents at Weems Mental Health and East Mississippi State Hospital.  Eventually she opened her own place of business, a tie-dye shop, in Collinsville, Mississippi.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dan.

Surviving are her three sisters. Sabrena Wright of Austin, Tx. and her son Devon Ponds and his wife Jessica, of Columbia, Md. their sons Cato and Riker. Another son of Sabrena’s, Brett Ponds and his partner Miranda Haggerty of Austin, Tx.

Brenda Wright of Quitman, Ms. and her daughter Gracie Thomas and her partner Mickey Hall and their son, Tandem of Enterprise, Ms. Brenda’s son Andrew Daniels of Quitman, Ms.

Rhonda and Aaron Mowry, of Hattiesburg, Ms. and their sons Dawson and Joshua.

A service of remembrance will be held 11a.m. Saturday, August 12th at Webb & Stephen’s Funeral home, 7774-A Hwy 39  North. Meridian, Ms.

Those who wish to remember Virginia in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the American Cancer Society.

