Boil advisory issued in Porterville

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Some Kemper County residents are now under a Boil Water Notice.

Porterville Water Association said it had a pump fail at the Howard Johnson Pumping Station.

As of Friday, there’s a boil advisory for all customers on Moore Road and Kemper Springs Road. It will be in place until tests indicate there is no contamination.

