City of Meridian Arrest Report August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SHARITA CROFT
|1988
|4121 10TH AVE APT 1507 MERIDIAN MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|WILLIE J HALL
|1971
|1421 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|CHARLES FLUKER
|1976
|1709 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|RAYMOND P HAILEY
|1965
|2105 31ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|CONTRINA MOTON
|1980
|804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TRAVESHA S JAMES
|2000
|7100 OLD HWY 80 W APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|BRIANNA K JAMES
|1992
|7100 OLD HWY 80 W APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 4, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:20 PM on August 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
