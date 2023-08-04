City of Meridian Arrest Report August 4, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 2:20 PM on August 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.