City of Meridian Arrest Report August 4, 2023

Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHARITA CROFT19884121 10TH AVE APT 1507 MERIDIAN MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLIE J HALL19711421 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
CHARLES FLUKER19761709 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RAYMOND P HAILEY19652105 31ST ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
CONTRINA MOTON1980804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TRAVESHA S JAMES20007100 OLD HWY 80 W APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRIANNA K JAMES19927100 OLD HWY 80 W APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 4, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:20 PM on August 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Deer Run. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

