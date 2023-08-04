City of Meridian: Paving begins Monday on 14th Street

Submitted by the City of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. - The City of Meridian announced that paving in the City’s Medical District will begin early Monday morning, Aug. 7.

Public Works Director David Hodge said the project includes the paving of 14th Street, from 22nd Avenue to Front Street Extension. One lane will be blocked at a time.

The project overseen by Falcon Contracting, is expected to take a week.