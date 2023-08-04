Dolly Parton to perform two shows at Ellis Theater

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music announced Friday that the ticketing link to see Dolly Parton at the Ellis Theater will go live at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

There will be two shows, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., on Aug. 26, 2023, which will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Congress of Country Music. Tickets to the shows will range in price from $350 to $3,500.

The 500-seat theater can’t accommodate all the people who will likely want to come so the Congress has arranged for the next best thing for those who can’t secure tickets. Ticket prices for access to the Dolly Party and Dollytron viewing area will be $35. The outdoor event area will have food and beverage vendors as well.

