Eutaw man dies in crash on Hwy. 80

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Eutaw, Ala., man died in a Thursday morning crash near Demopolis. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 69-year-old William M. Lancaster died when his Freightliner tractor-trailer struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by James E. Bowden Jr., 42, of Livingston.

Lancaster was pronounced dead at the scene. Bowden was injured and transported to Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis.

The crash occurred on U.S. 80 near the 24 mile marker, about six miles west of Demopolis. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.