Football preview: Newton County Academy Generals

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Academy Generals open their football season Friday, August 11th at Sylva Bay Academy- in what is looking to be a new tradition for the rivalry teams going forward.

In 2020, the Generals welcomed Steve Nelson as their new head coach. The Generals were a bottom ranked 11 on 11-man team before Nelson arrived.

Nelson made the switch to 8-man football, and now holds a 17-6 record as their head coach.

Nelson met with Sylva Bay Academy’s former head coach, Terry Dale, and the two agreed upon opening this season and next with an 11 on 11 battle.

“It stems from a rivalry between Newton County Academy and Sylva Bay,” said Nelson. “And we were just thinking of a way to renew it.”

It also serves as a game that fans and parents of Newton County Academy can easily travel to.

“With us being in a district where we got a lot of travel... only traveling 30mi down the road will help with attendance and help our gate so, it was worth the adventure,” Nelson finished.

The team plays in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS), and were the MAIS District 3 champions the previous two seasons. The team was knocked out in the final round before the MAIS state championship last season.

Senior running back and linebacker, Hunter Scarbrough, says the whole team is expecting to get over the hump this season.

“Like coach Nelson said, we knocked on the door for it last year, but this year I think we’re going to go a bit further, we’re going all the way,” said Scarbrough.

