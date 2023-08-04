Lamar varsity volleyball drops season opener against Jackson Academy

By Eve Hernandez
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders began their volleyball season Thursday evening against the Jackson Academy Raiders.

It was a heavyweight battle to begin the season for both teams, as Lamar are the 5A defending state champions and Jackson Academy are the 6A defending state champions.

Jackson Academy proved to be the stronger Raider opponent, defeating Lamar in three straight sets; 25-14, 25-14, 25-15.

As the bigger team, Jackson Academy had the size advantage going into the match. Out the two team’s three previous matchups, Jackson Academy has bested Lamar each time.

“This season we feel like we’re re-building and re-booting,” said six year head coach Courtney Schimelpfening. However, “we definitely think we have the capacity to beat the bigger teams and upset some 6A schools like we did last year,” was Schimelpfening’s next sentence.

The varsity team lost three key senior contributors to graduation last season, two of which are now playing volleyball at the college level.

Although there are a good number of upperclassmen on the team, a lot of the starters are young faces.

“ We have some young kids stepping into positions that are tough to fill from the seniors that left us last season,” said Schimelpfening. “We’re excited for all of those kids to really be such an integral part of the program.”

The Raiders will travel to Jackson Academy on Saturday for the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) tournament.

They will also face Presbyterian Christian at home Tuesday night.

