Jackson State baseball names new pitching coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State baseball has announced the hiring of a former head coach as its new pitching coach following the 2022-23 season.

Friday, Justin Thomas was announced by the university as the latest staff addition for head coach Omar Johnson.

The Tigers’ pitching coach will join a pitching staff that ranked 4th in the SWAC in earned run average, giving up nearly 7 runs a game and a team that gave up double-digit runs in 12 games.

Thomas comes to JSU after spending the previous five seasons as head coach of Bethany College (NCAA Division III) in Virginia, leading the Bison to 84 wins during his tenure and tying a school record with 27 wins in 2019.

Before joining JSU, Thomas served as pitching coach for the 2022 MLB Draft League Champion West Virginia Blackbears.

