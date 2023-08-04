Match 5 jackpot worth over $191,000 hit on ticket sold in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing and won $191,991.79. The ticket was sold at the Shell Food Mart #23 on Highway 11 South in Meridian. The jackpot for the Saturday, Aug. 5, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The Mississippi Lottery said the Mega Millions drawing Friday night has a potential $1.35 billion jackpot, which would be the second largest in Mega Millions history.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now up to an estimated $124 million, with an estimated cash value of $62.8 million.

