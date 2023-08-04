The MAX hosts “Winedown” event celebrating National White Wine Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The MAX celebrated National White Wine Day with its Winedown event Thursday evening.

Teams of 2 to 3 wine lovers were challenged to bring three identical bottles of their favorite white wine or the white wine they thought would win. Those attending were able to blindly taste over 10 different types of white wine. Participants rated their favorite wines and the team voted the best, took home the “pot.”

News 11 spoke with a few attendees about their experience at Winedown.

“We love the Winedown. We’ve come to several of the Winedowns and they are a lot of fun. You get to see a lot of people and sip wine,” said attendee Keemonica Johnson.

“We’re not true wine aficionados. We’re amateurs in this. So it gives us an opportunity to come out and taste some different types of wine that we wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity to taste or look at. So we’ll get a favorite, we’ll buy some and bring them home. So it’s just a great event,” said attendee eric Johnson.

“Our group wine not has won the 2 of the last Winedowns. So taking home 13 bottles of wine at the end of the night is always fun. But it really is a great competition, it’s a great time with friends, it’s a great time to fellowship, and it’s just a fun event to support the MAX,” said attendee Leta Palmiter.

The MAX will host its next wine down event on October 26 and it is Halloween themed.

Visit https://www.msarts.org/events/ for more information and events.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.