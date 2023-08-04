MCC’s summer graduates walked across the stage of the Temple Theatre

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ceremony took place on Friday, August 8 before a packed house at the Temple Theatre where students received their degrees in a variety of fields, including commercial truck driving, cosmetology, and dental assisting.

One of those receiving her practical nursing certificate was 52-year-old Gwendolen Moore of Philadelphia. She explains why she came back to get her degree.

”Because I’ve been through a lot in my life. I’ve been on the patient side of it and I think I’ve got a lot to contribute. The compassion and knowing where that patient is right now as far as the pain they’re about to endure, I’ve endured it. I think i can relate to them really well and I just love it. I love being able to help,” said Moore.

MCC presented the family of Jacob Touchstone with a diploma. Touchstone passed away earlier this year.

