MCC’s summer graduates walked across the stage of the Temple Theatre
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ceremony took place on Friday, August 8 before a packed house at the Temple Theatre where students received their degrees in a variety of fields, including commercial truck driving, cosmetology, and dental assisting.
One of those receiving her practical nursing certificate was 52-year-old Gwendolen Moore of Philadelphia. She explains why she came back to get her degree.
”Because I’ve been through a lot in my life. I’ve been on the patient side of it and I think I’ve got a lot to contribute. The compassion and knowing where that patient is right now as far as the pain they’re about to endure, I’ve endured it. I think i can relate to them really well and I just love it. I love being able to help,” said Moore.
MCC presented the family of Jacob Touchstone with a diploma. Touchstone passed away earlier this year.
