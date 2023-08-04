MCC’s summer graduates walked across the stage of the Temple Theatre

MCC's summer graduates walk across the stage of the Temple Theatre.
MCC's summer graduates walk across the stage of the Temple Theatre.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ceremony took place on Friday, August 8 before a packed house at the Temple Theatre where students received their degrees in a variety of fields, including commercial truck driving, cosmetology, and dental assisting.

One of those receiving her practical nursing certificate was 52-year-old Gwendolen Moore of Philadelphia. She explains why she came back to get her degree.

”Because I’ve been through a lot in my life. I’ve been on the patient side of it and I think I’ve got a lot to contribute. The compassion and knowing where that patient is right now as far as the pain they’re about to endure, I’ve endured it. I think i can relate to them really well and I just love it. I love being able to help,” said Moore.

MCC presented the family of Jacob Touchstone with a diploma. Touchstone passed away earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
Mathew J. Byrd is charged with armed robberies of the Hwy. 11 Shell and Tobacco Haven in...
Suspect indicted in 2022 armed robberies in Meridian, other cities
An attempted armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at a Lauderdale County store.
Attempted armed robbery reported at Lauderdale County store
Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Latest News

Collisions shut down westbound lanes of I-20/59 in Lauderdale County.
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59 near Russell
Keith Urban is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Keith Urban to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
The Mississippi Children’s Museum joins many others around our community that offer an...
Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian offers an afterschool program
Surveillance from attempted armed robbery reported at Whynot Quick Stop.
Surveillance images released in attempted robbery in Whynot