Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian offers an afterschool program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum joins many others around our community that offer an after-school program.

This new program aims to provide a secure and fun learning space for children, offering engaging lessons in literacy and steam.

Through a mix of teacher-led and free-choice activities, students will develop physically, socially, emotionally, and academically.

The Director of Education and programs at the Children’s Museum, Clair Huff, had this to say.

“Research tells us that when children play and their play is directed by their curiosity that they learn and that they really understand more. They are able to able to determine their own interest and let their interest guide their learning.”

The Children’s Museum received a federal after-school grant and has partnered with the Meridian Public School to make all of this happen.

This allows the children and families to come to this tuition free.

