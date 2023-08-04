Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian opens exhibits celebrating culture

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Children’s Museum is helping children understand different cultures and continents in a fun, interactive way.

The current continent on display celebrates Asian culture and highlights China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Children can expand their horizons through interacting with the cultural foods, games, and artwork.

“It really is an extension of an exhibit we already have called Missy the Traveler Train Car. So, it just introduces children to different types of people, different types of cultures, and just opens them up to what else is out there in the world besides what they’re familiar with right now,” said Rebecca Parker, Assistant Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

The exhibit will be on display through November 3, 2023, and will re-open in January 2024, just in time to showcase the different New Year’s traditions that each continent has.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.