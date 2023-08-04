Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59 near Russell

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Collisions involving multiple vehicles happened mid-afternoon Friday on Interstate 20/59 in the westbound lanes near mile marker 160 in Russell.

Several 18-wheelers and a bus were involved as well as several passenger vehicles. No major injuries were reported.

The crash shut down that part of the interstate for hours. Follow updates here.

Crash on I-20 past Russell EX 160 in Lauderdale County. Expect delays in the westbound lanes. Map it: https://t.co/x3syIKf89I #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) August 4, 2023

