Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59 near Russell

Collisions shut down westbound lanes of I-20/59 in Lauderdale County.
Collisions shut down westbound lanes of I-20/59 in Lauderdale County.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Collisions involving multiple vehicles happened mid-afternoon Friday on Interstate 20/59 in the westbound lanes near mile marker 160 in Russell.

Several 18-wheelers and a bus were involved as well as several passenger vehicles. No major injuries were reported.

The crash shut down that part of the interstate for hours. Follow updates here.

