‘My cousin made me do it!’ Woman doubles Powerball lottery prize

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia won big in the July 19 Powerball drawing after her cousin convinced her to buy a ticket.

“If it wasn’t for my cousin, I wouldn’t have paid an extra dollar for the Power Play,” Tina Renee Johnson told lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “But she told me to do it, so now I always need to listen to her.”

Her ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to that familial advice.

So instead of just winning $50,000, Johnson won $100,000 in the drawing.

She plans to use the prize money to tithe and help her cousin, Virginia lottery officials said.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to lottery officials, the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.