Surveillance images released in attempted robbery in Whynot

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department shared surveillance footage from an attempted armed robbery reported Wednesday night at Whynot Quick Stop.

A man dressed in dark clothing, armed with a weapon, approached a female clerk outside at closing time. Officials say the clerk locked the door, got into her car and drove away, and then called 911.

The clerk appeared very calm and the man did not take anything from her or the store. Watch the surveillance images here.

If you have any information, call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477, or the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 601-482-9806.

