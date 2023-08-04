Video shows Taylor Swift hugging Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka during concert

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while performing in Los Angeles. (Source: @skibiscuit/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - Taylor Swift took a moment out of her concert in Los Angeles on Thursday to hug Bianka Bryant, the 6-year-old daughter of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant.

A video shared by TikTok user @skibiscuit shows Swift on stage for her Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium stopping for a moment to give Bianka her black “22″ hat and a hug.

Vanessa Bryant wore a custom Eras Tour jacket that featured a photo of Swift and Bryant together when he joined the singer on stage during a 2015 concert at the Staples Center.

Bianka’s older sister, Gianna, died at the age of 13 alongside their father, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Swift is currently performing in Los Angeles for six nights as part of her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
Mathew J. Byrd is charged with armed robberies of the Hwy. 11 Shell and Tobacco Haven in...
Suspect indicted in 2022 armed robberies in Meridian, other cities
An attempted armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at a Lauderdale County store.
Attempted armed robbery reported at Lauderdale County store
Activists march towards the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July...
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Latest News

This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth...
14-year-old who paid off elementary students’ lunch debts gets surprise for his generosity
The City of Meridian announced that paving in the City’s Medical District will begin early...
City of Meridian: Paving begins Monday on 14th Street
FILE - Memphis police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Monday, July 31,...
Armed man who tried to enter a Jewish school in Tennessee fired at a construction worker, police say
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say