Weather Alert Day! Excessive heat prevails

Another dangerously hot day
Another dangerously hot day
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! An Excessive Heat Warning remains over Scott, Smith, Neshoba, and Newton county until 8pm Friday night. A Heat Advisory is also in effect for the rest of the viewing area through the day and into Saturday at 7pm.

Stay safe in the heat and continue to check on your loved one heat related illnesses are possible. Heat indices reach up to between 105 to 115 degrees areal wide. The heat dome looms, but a small relief is in sight.

A level one out of five marginal risk is in place for the entire viewing area. This low end threat for severe weather brings the potential for hail and damaging winds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms pick up as early as 2pm this afternoon lasting through the evening. Rain will clear through much of the night, but with plenty of moisture remaining there is a chance for a stray shower.

Scattered thunderstorms last on and off again for the weekend and into next week. Pack your umbrellas and remember those heat safety tips. Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend.

