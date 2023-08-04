Weather Alert Day for Excessive Heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Another dangerously hot day is expected for Friday. The western 1/3 of our area sits under another Excessive Heat Warning which includes: Newton, Scott, Neshoba, and Smith counties. The rest of our area will be under a Heat Advisory. Highest heat indices within our area will range from 105-115, so it’s important to continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Some rain relief is possible starting early Friday afternoon...lasting through the evening. Scattered shower & storms are possible, and there’s also a low risk for severe storms. The main threat will be for storms that could produce damaging wind gusts 58 mph or higher. Make sure to have ways of getting alerts, and if you hear thunder get inside immediately.

Weekend Outlook

Your overall weekend brings the chance for afternoon & evening scattered showers and storms. This is because the heat dome that’s been baking us will finally move back west of our area. This will allow for disturbances to slide over our region that could trigger storms along with the heat of the day. So, keep the umbrella with you this weekend. Highs will remain at or above average with mid-upper 90s (hotter with the humid

Next week, a rare cold front is expected to move into the area by Monday and eventually stall nearby. This will lead to temps falling below the average with rain chances remaining in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.