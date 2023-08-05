20th Annual Meridian Moonlight 5K run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Before the day started, the temperatures for Friday looked scorching- which is typical for summer in Mississippi. The high in Meridian was 96 degrees for the day.

However, after threats of thunderstorms in the area, the temperature cooled down to a calm 84 degrees by the time the Meridian Moonlight 5k race began.

Meridian Parks and Recreation puts on the race each year for anyone in the area to join for a fun night of local competition.

This year’s event had many members of the community present, including nearby schools’ cross country team’s.

Each contestant was invited to join a two mile walk ahead of the race to warm up. Each contestant was also gifted a Meridian Moonlight t-shirt and snacks for afterwards.

Registration and the two mile walk took place from 7-7:45 p.m. The 5k run began at 8:00 p.m. There was also a “fun run” option participants were able to partake in.

