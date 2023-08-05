ALEA issues missing person alert for Moundville teen

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Moundville Police are asking for your assistance in helping find a missing teen.

Rosa Maria Kelly Harper, 17, is a Black female with red and black hair and wears glasses. Harper was last seen on Thursday, August 3 at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. She was wearing a black top with jogger pants in the 1800 block of Links Blvd. in Tuscaloosa.

ALEA has issued a MISSING PERSON ALERT. Please RT.



For more information, visit: https://t.co/JlankaN99x. pic.twitter.com/vsvqkyMbji — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) August 5, 2023

Officials ask that if you have any information, to please call the Moundville Police Department at 205-371-2218.

