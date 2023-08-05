ALEA issues missing person alert for Moundville teen
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Moundville Police are asking for your assistance in helping find a missing teen.
Rosa Maria Kelly Harper, 17, is a Black female with red and black hair and wears glasses. Harper was last seen on Thursday, August 3 at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. She was wearing a black top with jogger pants in the 1800 block of Links Blvd. in Tuscaloosa.
Officials ask that if you have any information, to please call the Moundville Police Department at 205-371-2218.
