Back to school outreach held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, the Rose Teddy Bear Outreach Ministry crew members set up at Ben Arthur Davis Park to host their annual Back to School Outreach giveaway.

Over 150 people came out to receive free school supplies like hand sanitizer, paper, and pencils. Hygiene items like toothpaste were given away as well. To top it off, those that came were treated to free Hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

The event promoter says she does this to honor her late sister.

“I had a sister that was born with polio,” said Sharon Merriweather. “She never walked and talked, and she had a passion for kids and a passion for the elderly people. And so, I decided to do the back-to-school and honor the kids passion that she has. And I do it in Christmas time. I do the nursing home in honor of her. This is a thrill to do it because we have so many kids that don’t have and so this has really, really, really been a blessing.”

The local chapter of the NAACP was also there, participating in the giveaway.

“Today, we’re out here helping with the school bash with Miss Merriweather giving out supplies, offering voter registration, talking to the kids about going back to school.” said the President of the NAACP Unit 5311B, Ramona Sanders. “This was our first time participating in this. We try to participate in things within around the city, just not with one group. We try to spread out and connect with other groups.”

The “Rose Teddy Bear Outreach Ministry” says they plan to continue to do this annual event for as long as they can.

