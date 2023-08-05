Be the Best You Way of Life hosts co-ed basketball tournament school giveaway

By Eve Hernandez
Published: Aug. 5, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local non-profit organization, Be the Best You (BTBY) Way of Life, hosted a co-ed basketball tournament Saturday to raise money for a back to school giveaway for children.

Each team that registered for the tournament had to pay a fee to play, and all of those funds went straight towards the school supplies given away.

School uniforms, gift cards for shoes, and backpacks filled with typical school supplies were up for grabs. The players in the tournament were also given a free meal.

Darrin Mitchell Jr., BTBY’s president and founder, is well known to the local athletes for being invested in the basketball community. Mitchell Jr. is also a personal trainer.

Mitchell Jr. has put on multiple basketball camps and tournaments this summer that all share a theme of giving back through the game.

