FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat along with scattered storms today

By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and Happy Saturday! Today we can expect dangerous temperatures as we could see feel like temperatures anywhere from 105-115 degrees. We also have a chance for storms to push into the area later this afternoon some of which could be severe so please make sure you have ways of staying updated especially as these storms will come in from 1 pm to 8 pm.

Sunday we should expect very similar conditions to Saturday as we could see temperatures flirt with 100 degrees once again with a chance for storms to develop again in the afternoon.

The main threat for the severe weather is damaging winds but please have ways of staying updated as we continue to watch for that and the dangerous heat.

Please limit time outdoors this weekend as feel like temperatures could be dangerous with heat indices up to even 120 degrees in some places so please proceed with caution.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet in the Atlantic and there is Hurricane Dora in the Central Pacific that will stay to the South of the Island of Hawaii.

