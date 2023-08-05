FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat follows us into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The dangerous heat pattern will follow us into the weekend. Heat Alerts are in effect for Saturday because heat indices will range from 105-110 for most of the area. However, some areas could experience heat indices over 110...so continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

There will be the opportunity for rain relief for both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers & storms are expected with the best timing in the afternoon and evening on both days. Sunday, we’ll watch for a storm complex that could move into our area and pack a punch...especially in terms of damaging wind. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Regardless, storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Storms will also bring a nice cool down from the heat as temps could drop 10-15 degrees quickly due to storms passing by.

Next week, the infamous “heat dome” will have moved back over the SW and Southern Plains. This will allow for temps to stay closer to average (or below), and it’ll allow for disturbance to move in that could ignite showers & storms. So, from this point, it’s best to keep an umbrella with you.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

