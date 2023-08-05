Four new pickleball courts resurfaced at Sammie Davidson Sports Complex

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Parks and Recreation recently resurfaced two of the tennis courts at Sammie Davidson Sports Complex and turned them into four pickleball courts.

The courts are finished and are available to the public for use at a first-come, first-serve basis. Sammie Davidson Sports Complex closes at 9 p.m.

This is just the first of Meridian Parks and Recreation’s plan to add several pickleball courts to Meridian. The courts at Northeast Park are slated to be resurfaced later this year to add eight pickleball courts. Currently, their tennis courts have tape added on top to indicate the outline of a pickleball court.

Thomas Adams, the director of Meridian Parks and Recreation, says he hopes that the additions will help add pickleball to the State Games of Mississippi.

For the past three years, pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in America, per the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

The implementation of the new courts in Meridian give local competitors easy access to play at their leisure, and can in turn, grow the sport’s popularity.

Last fall, the Northeast Park Tennis Center offered weekly pickleball lessons, which will pick up in again in November.

Sammie Davidson Sports Complex is located at 1617 College Drive.

