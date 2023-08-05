JSU recognizes local scholarship recipients

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, the Meridian Lauderdale County chapter of the JSU National Alumni Association held a cookout and student send-off event to recognize local scholarship recipients.

Jackson State has a long legacy within the Meridian area, producing many generations of scholars. So, to have students from our Community continue their education at JSU and continue that legacy is significant.

“Jackson State is cutting-edge in terms of education capabilities,” said Willie Nathan, President of the Meridian Lauderdale chapter of the JSU National Alumni Association, “so it’s great to see our Community really be able to take advantage of what Jackson State has to offer. This is just a great event. We appreciate the Community support we want to be recognized within the Community. As being a pillar of the Community and just continuing the legacy that we’ve already always had.”

A very important member of the National Alumni Association, Sedric Myers, the First Vice President, was in attendance to show his support and share the importance of JSU.

“Oh, it’s very important,” remarked Myers. “It’s all about our kids. It’s about supporting our kids and being able to provide funding for them to attend the university. Think about the love, the support, and the quality of education that we receive. Thee I love.”

Six local graduates received scholarships totaling $1000 each to begin their journey at Jackson State University.

