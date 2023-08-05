Students first day back at Newton County School District

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - School bells are ringing again in Newton County as kids return to the classroom on Friday morning.

Senior Aubrey Kate Hayes shares why she is so thrilled about the new school year.

“I’m very excited to get back to school and see all my friends and see all my teachers and just see how soon you’re going to play out,” said Hayes.

Eighth-grader Lorenzoe Gardner said he’s excited about playing sports this year.

“Get back to playing basketball. Maybe play with my friends,” said Gardner.

Nick Smith, the Newton County Middle and High School Principal said he is happy to see the halls full of students ready to learn.

“My number one goal and priority this school year, I want to know the kids by name. I want to know their interests. I want to know what drives and motivates them if they want to be doctors or if they want to be railroad workers, or if they want to be child caregivers. I just want to help them and give them the best wisdom that I’ve got because wisdom comes with experience. Education, comes from the classroom, but they need guides, and that’s what teachers do,” said Smith.

Tyler Handsford, the Superintendent of Newton County School District said his main goal is to always motivate the district to become even better.

“I think we’re just looking forward to a great school year, excited to see what these students will do. Our job is to create brighter futures for them and if we do that, we’ll have brighter futures for this community and those around here,” said Superintendent Handsford.

News 11 sends everyone at Newton County School District well wishes during the school year.

