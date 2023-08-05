Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says

A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said. (KTRK, ROXANA FLOODS, CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Heat is believed to be responsible for the deaths of a couple who was found dead inside a Texas home.

Ramona and Monway Isons lived together, and on June 16, they were discovered together dead inside their Baytown, Texas, home with their dog, according to family.

“It’s been devastating, it’s been devastating to our family,” Roxana Floods, the couple’s daughter, said. “The heat, it’s just not a joke.”

Their air conditioning unit failed on Monday, June 12, family said.

The couple didn’t have enough money to fix it immediately. Instead, they spent the next week securing a loan.

Their loan came through on Thursday, June 15.

A technician pulled up to the home for repairs the following day on Friday, June 16, as the medical examiner was checking the couple’s bodies.

“They were gathering their things to leave, and the way that they were found, I think they decided that it was too hot and it was time to go and it was just too late,” Floods said. “I’ve read about how disorienting the heat can be at that point, how exhausted that you feel and all the symptoms to watch out for. I don’t think they knew what to watch out for.”

The high school sweethearts would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this week.

“They never had to spend the day apart,” Floods said.

The warm temperatures are also factors in the deaths of at least five other people in Harris County, Texas since June, officials said.

“I would love for something to be set up with these companies to warn people about how lethal this heat is If they don’t have the money to get their air conditioner fixed, to let them know that they’re literally staying inside an oven,” Floods added.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

