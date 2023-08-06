Family and friends gather to welcome U.S. airmen back home after deployment

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday morning, airmen from the 186 Air Refueling Wing were welcomed back to G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery National Guard Complex.

Colonel Doug Manley with the refueling wing said the deployment was a great opportunity to put their skills to work.

“Here at Key Field, we’ve got a vast majority of skill sets and missions, and this particular mission is air refueling, and this has been an opportunity for us to take some of our aircraft and go around the world, support both NATO and U.S. assets in both air refueling and of course, aircraft maintenance and supply and other support functions as well,” said Colonel Manley.

Captain Robert Aycook was one of the pilots returning from deployment. He shares what it means to him to serve his country.

“So, serving my community in this capacity is an honor, to be honest with you. I really enjoy serving my country, my community here in Meridian and that way we can all you know, live in the land of the free,” said Captain Aycook.

Major Jackie Aycook, Captain Aycook’s wife, explains how much it means to have him back home.

“So, Robert’s been gone for a little while. He’s missed a couple of milestones with the children. So, we’re just really looking forward to having him home to catch up on things,” said Major Aycook.

News 11 wants to thank all our servicemen and women for their dedication to our country.

