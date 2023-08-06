FIRST ALERT: Dangerous temperatures continue as well as a chance of rain

Extremely dangerous heat will continue to be a major issue as temperatures will continue to be...
Extremely dangerous heat will continue to be a major issue as temperatures will continue to be in the upper 90s and lower 100s.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone we are still dealing with dangerous heat as well as scattered thunderstorms as that will be a continuous trend throughout the next week.

Extremely dangerous heat will continue to be a major issue as temperatures will continue to be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Feel like temperatures will be anywhere from 105 to 115 degrees across our area leading into Monday afternoon.

Dangerous heat isn’t the only thing that we are watching out for this week.

Tuesday we are at a marginal risk for severe weather storms mainly in the afternoon. Main threats include gusty winds and small hail and the event is a couple of days away so please come back as we get closer and closer to Tuesday.

With this rain on Tuesday, we should see temperatures in the upper 80s so that will be a nice change of pace. After Tuesday’s temperature drop, we will be back to average for the rest of the week.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet in the Atlantic and there is Hurricane Dora in the Central Pacific that will stay to the South of the Island of Hawaii.

