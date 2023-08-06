High speed chase leads to arrest

High speed chase leads to arrest(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday morning around 10:30am , Mississippi Highway Patrol chased a stolen silver Nissan Rogue from the Drury Inn.

The chase reached speeds of 125 mph as the suspect fled on Interstate 20 westbound. While he fled, the suspect clipped the mirror of a citizen’s vehicle on the interstate. The damage was minor and the citizen did not sustain any injuries.

The chase continued toward Meridian where the Mississippi Highway Patrol was assisted by the Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

The chase ended when the suspect slammed into the power pole just off 27th and St. Luke Street, causing damage to the vehicle and power pole.

The suspect then fled on foot for a short distance, but was quickly apprehended and arrested by responding officers.

“Mississippi Power and the fire department were called in and Mississippi Power is currently fixing the damaged power pole,” said Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Tameka Moore. “We currently are unsure of the identity of the suspect and we are working to identify him now.”

This is a developing story.

