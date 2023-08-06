Jones County home damaged in early Sunday morning fire

A home in the Sharon community in Jones County suffered fire and smoke damage early Sunday morning.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire departments were able to mitigate damage after an early Sunday morning fire at a residence in the Sharon community.

Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at 136 Reedy Creek Road shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the living room window by the front door of a single-story brick home.

Firefighters began an aggressive interior fire attack and successfully stopped the spread of the flames, protecting the remainder of the home from fire damage.

Homeowners Wade and Erica Hilbun said they were awakened by a hallway smoke detector. When they investigated, they said they saw flames in their living room near a desk area and immediately woke two other people in the house. Their pets were also evacuated safely.

After calling 911, the Hilbuns moved a vehicle and a tractor that were parked very near the front of the home.

Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the incident.

