More older adults are living alone as ‘gray divorces’ surge

The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.
The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.(Photo by Cristina Gottardi on Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New research shows a changing trend in the United States.

More Americans are living alone.

The census data shows nearly 38 million Americans live by themselves, which is a record high.

Experts said that number is likely to rise in the coming decades as the baby boom generation ages.

Researchers are examining why this is happening.

They cite several reasons that include so-called “gray divorce.”

It is estimated about one third of all divorces in the country involve people who are 50 and older.

Researchers said that, besides divorce, widowers and people who never got married also explain why more Americans are living by themselves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music announced the ticketing link to see Dolly Parton at...
Dolly Parton to perform two shows at Ellis Theater
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
High speed chase leads to arrest
High speed chase leads to arrest
Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside
Download our free WTOK Weather App
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat along with a severe risk Sunday

Latest News

Family and friends gather to welcome U.S. airmen back home after deployment.
Family and friends gather to welcome U.S. airmen back home after deployment
Family and friends gather to welcome U.S. airmen back home after deployment
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says
The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s...
CUTE: Baby walrus receives 24/7 cuddle care after rescue