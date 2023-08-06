NAACP Biloxi holds banquet honoring impactful members in community, encouraging voters

One room is filled with awards and special guests as the Biloxi NAACP took some time out of a Saturday evening to highlight some individuals in the community.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Herschell Pargo is the president of Biloxi NAACP and says it’s important to honor those who shaped Biloxi as people know it today.

“It’s a nice thing to bring people together and let the community know exactly what the people are doing in the community,” said Pargo. “The awards that we are giving to the people tonight are for those who are doing an outstanding job in the community.”

The banquet also served as an opportunity to remind people of the importance of voting.

“The people you elect decide the policies and decide all the things that affect your day-to-day life,” said Allytra Perryman.

Perryman is the Freedom Fund Committee Chair and says local elections like the sheriff and judge race are just as important as the presidential races.

“If you are facing eviction, you go and see that person. You want someone there who understands your situation and makes the best and fairest decision on your behalf,” said Perryman.

Both members say they want to make sure voters, especially African American voters, understand why voting matters and stay in tune with the community.

“We know the power of our voice is in our vote and we want people to show up at the polls and show their voices and vote,” said Perryman.

“Right now, we have three workshops coming up in the first part of September. It’s about bringing people together and let them know what’s going on in the community,” said Pargo.

The committee will have a community-centered workshop in September.

