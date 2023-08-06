UA student ID’d as drowning victim at Lake Nicol

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities said a drowning victim at Lake Nicol was a student at the University of Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa Fire Department Dive Team found the body of 18-year-old Ifeanyi Chidubem Prince Anyoku of Post Harcourt, Nigeria August 5 in an area known as The Cliffs.

Several witnesses told authorities that Anyoku jumped from the cliffs feet first into the water. There are no indications of foul play.

Police says it appears the drowning was an accident.

Tuscaloosa Police, Tuscaloosa Fire, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crimes Unit all responded to the scene.

