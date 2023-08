SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A York woman died Saturday in a one-car crash on Highway 17.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Amber L. Scott, 24, was killed when her Toyota Avalon left the road, hit a ditch and overturned in a creek about 4:30 p.m.

The crash near the 148 mile marker, about two miles south of Boyd. ALEA is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.