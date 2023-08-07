City of Meridian Arrest Report August 7, 2023

Daily Docket 1
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ALICIA F YATES19861421 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ANTHONY T UNDERWOOD1999361 STONEWALL-CLARKCO RD STONEWALL, MSSHOPLIFTING
ANGEL J PARKER19901923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
TINA M RAMIREZ19871208 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
MARQUEZ A GREEN19989598 B SERTON RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ARMONI SMITH1999907 42ND AVE APT 503 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LARRY C BROWN19996442 CHICKSAW ST MARION, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JAMAL A PRITCHETT19893826 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
ANTONY NGUYEN19913160 WAYNE DR BILOXI, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CARTEZ K TURNER20014916 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:31 PM on August 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 6:35 AM on August 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:59 AM on August 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:53 AM on August 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 13th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

