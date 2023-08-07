City of Meridian Arrest Report August 7, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:31 PM on August 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 6:35 AM on August 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:59 AM on August 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:53 AM on August 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 13th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.