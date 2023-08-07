City of Meridian Arrest Report August 7, 2023
Published: Aug. 7, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ALICIA F YATES
|1986
|1421 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ANTHONY T UNDERWOOD
|1999
|361 STONEWALL-CLARKCO RD STONEWALL, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ANGEL J PARKER
|1990
|1923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|TINA M RAMIREZ
|1987
|1208 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|ALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
|MARQUEZ A GREEN
|1998
|9598 B SERTON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ARMONI SMITH
|1999
|907 42ND AVE APT 503 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LARRY C BROWN
|1999
|6442 CHICKSAW ST MARION, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JAMAL A PRITCHETT
|1989
|3826 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|ANTONY NGUYEN
|1991
|3160 WAYNE DR BILOXI, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CARTEZ K TURNER
|2001
|4916 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:31 PM on August 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 6:35 AM on August 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:59 AM on August 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:53 AM on August 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 13th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

