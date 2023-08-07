Clarke County Sheriff Republican candidates vie for your vote ahead of election day

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - We are less than 24 hours away from the primary elections. Three Republican candidates are vying for your vote for Clarke County Sheriff, where the winner will head to the general elections in November.

News 11 spoke with Anthony Chancelor, Hank Gandy, and Karey Williams ahead of election day. Here’s what they had to say about why you should vote for them.

“I care about what goes on in this county. I’m raising a family here. I’ve been serving the people of this county since I was 18 years old. I feel like my experience on the state level as well as the local level will help me in that position. Also being a previous business owner, I understand being physically responsible. I understand dealing with money. This is the people’s money and I want to give them the very best we can with what we have to work with,” said candidate Chancelor.

“I’m a people person. I’ve dedicated my life to a life of service. I had 7 years in the military serving the people of this country. Had 23 years in the post office service. I had 5 years of civil service at the naval base. Now I’ve got 20 years in this. So I’m a dedicated service person. I think I know what people need to do to feel safe in their homes and get the job done,” said candidate Gandy.

“I am the most experienced and most qualified candidate running in this election. Almost 24 years in law enforcement. I am a cop, not a politician. If you’re looking for somebody that is going to tell you what you want to hear just to make you feel better, I am not your man. But if you’re looking for somebody that will come into work every day, work hard to do better than I did yesterday that’s what I bring to the table,” said candidate Williams.

And the candidates also expressed what they would want to implement as sheriff.

“My top priority is protecting the citizens of this county. Increasing proactive patrol, working on our job problem in the county, and keeping necessary criminal elements out of this county,” said candidate Chancelor.

“Well, I like to first of all have well-trained deputies. Up to date on all investigative techniques. Whatever training they need they should get so we can do everything that’s up to date with technology that’s out there today. That’s what we need. We’re the frontline between the good and the evil. And I want to be on that frontline helping people,” said candidate Gandy.

“The biggest problem facing law enforcement today is the recruitment of new deputies. It is really hard to find young people that want to enter into this career. I think a proactive approach to recruiting some young people will be a big issue in the future,” said candidate Williams.

Primary elections are Tuesday, August 8. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

