Experts weigh in on ALGOP campaign donation ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party voted to ban certain candidates from accepting donations from the National Education Association and its state affiliates like the Alabama Education Association. The ban applies to Republican school board and superintendent candidates.

The ALGOP chairman John Wahl calls the ban common sense.

“There’s really only one purpose for school boards and school superintendents and that’s to manage the school system. And there’s also only one purpose for the NEA or their affiliates like the AEA, and that is to affect the regulations upon those same school systems,” said Wahl.

AEA is a lobby group that provides a voice for educators and advocates for certain bills in the Alabama Legislature. In the last two years, AEA contributed $17,000 to Democratic school board candidates.

“These sorts of races are important for voters and the politics in their backyards. So certainly, they should pay attention to issues like this,” said David Hughes, a political science professor at Auburn University at Montgomery.

Hughes says AEA contributions to GOP candidates are minimal.

“I think this is probably more symbolic than substantive,” said Hughes. “If we see the Republican Party, try to block out campaign funds from statewide politics that would be something to really keep your eye on.”

Similar campaign rules exist statewide. Public Service Commission candidates can’t receive contributions from the utilities they regulate.

Wahl says they decided to ban AEA donations because he doesn’t want candidates to be pressured to support what the party calls woke policies.

“There’s so many things, whether it’s transgender education in early grades, very concerning to parents,” he said. “Some of what’s in school libraries has been incredibly important to some of the voters I’ve spoken with.”

Wahl says he wants parents in the driver’s seat of their children’s education.

“Their voice is being heard when it comes to curriculum, when it comes to their children’s education or any issue that affects them in their life,” said Wahl.

All campaign finance information is available to the public on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

The AEA says they do not have a comment at this time.

