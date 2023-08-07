Firefighters called to home in Bailey

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A fire in Bailey was fully involved when volunteer firefighters arrived Monday afternoon. The mobile home is located on Highway 493.

Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Stanley Lucky said the house is a complete loss but no one was hurt.

Family told News 11 no one was home at the time of the fire. One family member said she was at a home down the road when her motion detector alerted her of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but an investigation has started.

