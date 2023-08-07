Frontline Responders: Meridian Police Officer, Erica Harmon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s time for another edition of our Frontline Responders. This week we are spotlighting an officer with the Meridian Police Department.

Erica Harmon is a Senior Patrol Officer with the department.

With her 28-year career in law enforcement, Officer Harmon said she’s always motivated to be of service to her community.

“You see people every day, we have homeless people. We have people who are struggling day-to-day, people who just have bad family lives and you know when they need you, you’re there. And to see the look on their face after you’ve held them, or you’ve done something to just to help them just a little. You see a change in them. That’s what I really like to see, and I just really like to help people,” said Officer Harmon.

Officer Harmon was spotted recently during some severe weather in the downtown area directing traffic. She said she had not received a call to respond to the scene but jumped into action when she saw a need.

“Well, just that day I rode over the hill, and I saw that there was no power on those on those streetlights and I knew, we can’t have that because people are going to have wrecks. You know, that’s just going to happen. So, I just got out, you know, that wasn’t my district, but I got out and put my vest on and I directed traffic because I knew what was going to happen if I wasn’t there. And if I just kept going and going along like everybody else, and acted like that light was working, there was going to be a wreck and I didn’t want that to happen,” said Officer Harmon.

Officer Harmon shares what makes this job a real joy.

“Well, it’s fun for one thing. I mean, I enjoy almost every single day I’m here. It’s fun. You have, it’s a family. Like my shift that I’m on, where we talk about it all the time, we’re like a family. So, you’re with your family all day long. Sure, there are things you’re going to laugh about and enjoy, and then there’s going to be things that are hard on you, but you always have your family there to support you and that’s a good thing about this job is that although you have a family at home, you also have a family here,” said Officer Harmon.

News 11 wants to thank Officer Harmon for her service to the community.

