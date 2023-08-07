Man dies from injuries in Saturday wreck

Emmanuel Martinez, 22, died of his injuries at a Tuscaloosa hospital.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - A Gordo, Ala., man was critically injured Saturday night in a 1-car crash in Tuscaloosa County.

The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 79 mile marker, about three miles north of Tuscaloosa. A GMC Sierra driven by Emmanuel Martinez, 22, left the road, hit a ditch and then a tree. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Martinez was not wearing a seat belt.

ALEA said Martinez was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment but died of his injuries Sunday. The investigation continues.

