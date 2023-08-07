Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right)
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the murder for hire failed.(Source: United Press International, Inc.)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The husband allegedly targeted in an assassination plot hired a private investigator to track his wife, a Dothan pageant queen, and then confronted her lover, the New York Post reported this weekend.

Facing charges are Lindsay Shiver, 36, and her 28-year-old lover Terrance Bethel.

Also charged is Faron Newbold, who investigators say would have carried out the plot to kill Robert Shiver, a prominent South Georgia businessman.

While her two alleged accomplices are free on bond, Shiver remains behind bars in Nassau on $100,000 bail.

Reports: Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report

The Post’s shocking article reported that Robert Shiver, a Thomasville insurance executive, hired a detective to track his wife in the Bahamas because he suspected her of cheating. After apparently receiving photos he confronted Bethel, who he sarcastically thanked for confirming his suspicions, the Post reported.

Robert and Lindsay Shiver’s marital issues have become the topic of a media-feeding frenzy after police say they uncovered the unsuccessful murder plot while investigating a rinky-dink burglary at the Abaco bar where Bethel worked.

Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Her husband played college football at Auburn as a team captain. Following his 2008 graduation, he had a brief pro career with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to multiple reports, Lindsay Shiver will post bail this week but must remain in the Bahamas.

