Kemper County Sheriff candidate profile: Michael Evans

Michael Ted Evans

List previous related work experience/political offices held

•12 Years District 85 House of Representatives

•29 Years Professional Firefighter

•29 Years Emergency Medical Technician

•3 Years Law Enforcement

Why are you running for office?

I was raised in Kemper County and this county has been my home for nearly 42 years. It is with my utmost desire to make Kemper County one of the safest places to live, work, and raise our Families in the State of Mississippi. I plan to always be accessible in order to hear the public’s concerns or issues. I plan to serve this office with the utmost integrity, professionalism and honor. My vow to you as citizens of kemper county is to provide the change that is necessary for the future of this county.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top issue to tackle if elected Sheriff is to provide our county with an abundance of well-trained, PROFESSIONAL, and COURTEOUS Deputies to serve the citizens of Kemper County. Without an effectively trained team, we will be unable to provide the law enforcement services our community deserves and expects. If elected, I will work diligently with The Public, My Staff, Surrounding Counties, and State Agencies to ensure the job is done at the highest standard possible. Above all, I will work to re-establish the public’s trust and better the relationship between the citizens and law enforcement.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

•Graduate of Columbus Police Department’s Law Enforcement Training Academy

(DUI, Firearms and Taser Certification)

•Law Enforcement Active Shooter Certification

•Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Certification

•Search and Rescue Diver Certification

•NFPA 1001 Professional Firefighter Certification

•Business Management Certification

•FEMA Incident Commander Certification

•Hazardous Materials Technician Certification

• Rope Rescue I and II Certification

•Certified Arson Investigator

•Including several others in all aspects of Law Enforcement, Incident Command, FEMA, Emergency Service, Rescue, State Government, and Business Management.

